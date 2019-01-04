Letter of the week: Help solve mystery behind Hartlepool First World War hero

There was an article (Mail, November 12), Last British soldier to die during First World War.

George Edwin Ellison had been a Hartlepool barman.

I was interested in this and did some research.

On the internet I found details of fundraising for a plaque in his memory to be sited in Leeds.

The TV programme, Timewatch, on the last days of the First World War transmitted in 2017, quotes the National Roll of the Great War (Leeds volume) as giving his address in Leeds as Edmund Street.

Last week's Letter of the week: "Get out of Europe before our ship truly sails"

He was previously a coal miner.

An article in issue 17 of Hartlepool Chronicle by M Knight lists two soldiers being killed on November 11, but not G E Ellison.

Nobody I talked to in Hartlepool knew about this, but they do know about Pte Theo Jones, killed in the Bombardment of 1914.

Can any readers tell me where I can find the links of G E Ellison to Hartlepool?

P L Wolfe,

Staindale Place,

Hartlepool.