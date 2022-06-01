8 ways to save £19k on your wedding

Avoid summer and weekend weddings-save up to £7,300

Whilst summer weddings are the most popular for Brits due to the weather being more reliable, this choice comes with an expensive price tag. Research from Bridebook revealed that June weddings cost an average of £7,300 more than those in January.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crowdfund your honeymoon-£3,900

Many newlyweds spend so much time planning and budgeting for the wedding that a honeymoon can often be an afterthought. However, with the average honeymoon coming with a price tag of £4,645, this is certainly something that should be budgeted for.

Traditionally, wedding gifts would be given to the couple to help them set up their home and start their life together as newlyweds. But, with more couples living together long before marriage, many people simply don't need traditional wedding gifts like kitchen appliances or home accessories. However, your guests will usually still want to give you something to send you on your way into married life.

Hire your dream wedding dress instead of buying it-save up to £3,524

After analysing the top 15 most popular wedding dresses to rent on My Wardrobe HQ, we found that the average dress can be hired for £194 for four days (which is the minimum rental period). That’s a staggering saving of £3,524 when compared to buying the dress outright.

For example, we found that you can rent this gorgeous £12,430 Oscar de la Renta dress for just £360. Alternatively, if you prefer something less classical, this stunning v-neckline dress can be rented for £156.

Get ruthless with your guest list- save up to £1,430

Research by Hitched revealed that the average couple spent £65 per person on food and drink for their wedding guests. If you're planning a relatively large wedding with at least 100 guests, that's more than £6,500 spent on food and drink alone. If this makes you gulp as much as it does us, then taking another look at your guest list might be on the cards.

Cut down your catering costs-save up to £1,943

Another way to reduce the cost of your guests is to think outside of the box when it comes to catering. If you move your ceremony to later in the afternoon, you’ll only need to feed your guests one meal as opposed to the traditional two. Given that the average couple spend £3,887 on catering, removing one meal could reduce your costs by as much as half – a potential saving of £1,943.

Opt for a wedding website over physical invites-save up to £500

Whilst printed invitations are a lovely memento of the day, they can end up being far more expensive than you perhaps thought or budgeted for.

For example, if you want 50 sets (invitations, details card and an RSVP) that features calligraphy or another special finish, it can cost over £500. Alternatively, you could set up a wedding website from the likes of The Knot or Getting Married which are both free.

Book the photographer for 8-10 hours instead of a full day-save up to £489

Whilst having a good photographer is one of the most important parts a wedding, it’s also one of the more expensive. When you’re looking for a photographer, you should consider which parts of your day you want to be captured. Do you want photographs of you getting ready, or would having someone snapping away add to your pre-wedding nerves?

Asking yourselves these questions will uncover whether you need to book a photographer for a full day (typically 12-14 hours) or only half. When they work a half-day, they’ll still capture the all-important moments, but it’ll be much cheaper.

Forget wedding favours-save up to £156

Wedding favours can be a lovely finishing touch that injects more of your personality into your wedding day. But considering they cost an average of £2 per guest, that’s a total of £156 taking into account the average number of guests.