An airline has received a £30,000 fine by regulators after a passenger urinated on an elderly woman. Shankar Mishra was arrested by Delhi police and described as ‘inebriated’ by fellow flyers on the Air India flight.

Following an investigation by India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) of India has suspended the pilot in charge of the flight and imposed a fine on Air India for not appropriately dealing with the man who “relieved himself on a female passenger”, the Independent reports.

The events transpired on November 26 but the man was arrested almost a month after with Delhi police forming four teams to hunt the man across three cities. The incident was also not reported to DGCA by the airlines until January 4.

In a letter written by the woman to the airline owner, TATA Group, she stated: “I am... distressed that the airline made no attempt to ensure my safety or comfort during this incident.”

“[The passenger] unzipped his pants, relieved himself and continued to expose me to his private parts,” she added.

