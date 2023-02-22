Aldi and Tesco have confirmed they have implemented a limit on the amount of fruit and vegetable items customers can purchase at stores in the UK. The decision comes at a time when supermarkets across the country are facing a shortage of fresh produce items.

This has been influenced by extreme weather conditions in Spain and north Africa, who are experiencing bad harvests due to floods, hail and snowfall. As a result, this has had an impact on stock levels in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The limit introduced at Aldi stores means that customers will only be able to purchase three of each of the three affected food items. Below is a breakdown of what Aldi fruit and vegetable products will be rationed:

Peppers

Cucumbers

Tomatoes

An Aldi spokesperson explained: “We are limiting purchases of peppers, cucumbers and tomatoes to three units per person to ensure that as many customers as possible can buy what they need.”

It has also been confirmed that Tesco is putting a limit of three per customer on sales of tomatoes, peppers and customers. This is understood to be a precationary measure in light of the supply challenges.

