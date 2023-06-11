Amanza Smith, known for starring in Netflix’s Selling Sunset, has revealed she has a bone infection just weeks after she confirmed she received the all-clear following a cancer scare. The reality star revealed the news in an Instagram post on Sunday (June 11).

She said: “Over a month ago and all of this started I thought that I had a bulging disk or a slipped disc or something wrong with my lower back that was regular. I laid in pain in my house for several days. I cried. I took Tylenol. I went to urgent care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I didn’t know what it was but after over a month of excruciating pain I finally started to get some answers. I got an MRI and a CT scan and then was told that I need to go to Cedar Sinai. I came to Cedar Sinai last Friday thinking that I was going to get another scan on my back and then go home.

“Instead, I was admitted and they immediately started testing me for things in my blood. Come to find out I had an infection in my blood that had caused, a great deal of infection to be spread to the bones of my spine and it’s called osteomyelitis …the good thing about all of this I’m in the best hospital and quite possibly the world and every doctor and every nurse has been right on top of everything to get the answers that we need to get me to where I need to be, which is better.”

Most Popular

Selling Sunset’s Amanza Smith

She continued: “They started me on antibiotics to treat the infection in my blood to hopefully diminish the infection in my spine that what they first thought was a tumour because of an MRI. That’s what it looks like. But the bad kind not the kind that’s just infection.

“Everyone was very scared, including myself. Here I am day 10 and I’m making this message a bit quickly because I’m about to go into surgery to have portions of the infection removed from my spine that weren’t getting any better by the antibiotics that I’ve been getting for 10 days now every four hours intravenously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m still in pain, but I am hopeful that with the surgery my back pain will diminish and the antibiotics that they will continue to give me intravenously through a pick line when I’m finally released in a few days It will take care of the rest of the infection in my spine and I’ll be back to 100%.”

She signed off the post by thanking staff at Cedar Sinai for taking care of her, before writing “this too shall pass.”