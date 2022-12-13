It is the most wonderful time of the year as Christmas brings loved ones together to feast on turkey, indulge in sweet treats, as well as diving into some presents. For those who do all of their Christmas shopping last-minute online through Amazon, there is every chance that not all the gifts arrive before Santa comes to town.

Especially due to the UK-wide industrial action by Royal Mail, who act as the courier service for a number of Amazon products. Pictures of huge stacks of undelivered letters and parcels are building up as 115,000 CWU union members stage a walkout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Postal workers are in the middle of industrial action that has been scheduled throughout December 2022. There are 10 planned strike days starting in November, with December 14, 15, 23 and Christmas Eve remaining.

Though not all Amazon products use the Royal Mail as a majority are delivered directly by company delivery drivers. Especially for members of Amazon Prime who are entitled to benefits such as Same Day Delivery during the festive season.

Most Popular

Ahead of the big day, Amazon has confirmed its last posting dates for most orders to make sure its customers receive last-second gifts on time. So make sure to jot the following dates down in calendars and make your purchases ahead of the cut-off.

The last date to make an Amazon order on most products is Thursday, December 19. For Amazon Prime members, orders can be made as late as Christmas Eve for certain gifts using Same Day Delivery, but even then that is still not a guarantee.

Advertisement Hide Ad