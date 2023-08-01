Angus Cloud, best known for his role as ‘Fez’ on HBO drama Euphoria, has died aged 25. The family of the actor confirmed the news on Monday night (31 July). No cause of death has been given.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Cloud, who was born in Oakland, shot to fame on Euphoria, playing drug dealer Fezco “Fez” O’Neill. He quickly became a fan favourite, rubbing shoulders with mega-stars on the show such as Zendaya and more.

Most Popular

His story to fame was a unique one. He hadn’t acted before landing his role in Euphoria. He was walking down the street in New York when casting scout Eléonore Hendricks noticed him.

Angus reportedly believed that at first it was a scam, Then casting director Jennifer Venditti met with him and series creator Sam Levinson eventually made him a co-star in the series alongside Zendaya for its first two seasons.