As May nears, and Brits are set for a bumper number of bank holidays, we have rounded up when supermarkets will be open this weekend (May 1). Whether you need to pop to Asda to pick up a last minute food shop before your well-deserved day off, or Aldi is your local, here’s when the shops will be open.

Long weekends are the perfect time to get friends and family together for a gathering. And our British supermarkets are full to the brim to help us do that with BBQ deals, loyalty card schemes to help with costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supermarkets have released their bank holiday opening times but they could vary based on location. If you’re in desperate need of an item, make sure you check the supermarkets website before heading out.

When are the bank holidays in May?

Most Popular

May Day Bank Holiday - Monday, May 1

Coronation of King Charles III Bank Holiday - Monday, May 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spring Bank Holiday - Monday, May 29

When will shops be open over bank holiday?

Aldi

Aldi has said normal opening hours will remain in place at Aldi’s 990 stores on Saturdays and Sundays. Stores will be open until 8pm on May 1 and 8 in England and Wales, while stores in Scotland will be open until 10pm as usual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opening times of some stores may vary, so customers should check their local store on Aldi’s website.

Here’s when all the major supermarkets will be open in the UK

Tesco

Tesco stores will be open as normal over the weekend leading up to the May Day bank holiday on Monday. However on bank holiday Monday (May 1) the majority of Tesco’s larger stores will be open from 8am to 6pm instead of their usual 10pm or 24 hour service. However Tesco Express stores will be open as normal. It is advised you check Tesco’s store locator to confirm times at your local branch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lidl

Lidl has said store opening times will vary depending on your location but according to Lidl’s store locator most branches in England and Wales will be open from 8am to 8pm on May 1. Shoppers can generally expect Lidl to operate its usual opening times on the Saturday (April 29) and Sunday (April 30) before bank holiday.

However, check Lidl’s store locator to confirm times at your local branch.

Sainsbury’s

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most larger Sainsbury’s stores will be open from 8am until 8pm on May 1 for shoppers looking to grab their essentials this bank holiday. Smaller Sainsbury’s Local shops will be open from 7am until 11pm as normal. However, times may differ based on location so make sure you use Sainsbury’s online tool before heading out to the shops.

Iceland

The Iceland website confirms the stores will be open in May bank holiday, however it has not specified times. Use Iceland’s online tool to check your local store.

A view of a Morrisons supermarket. PIC: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morrisons