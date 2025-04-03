Author's inspiring journey after chronic illness diagnosis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Charlotte Faulconbridge shares her journey from competing in ice skating nationals as a teen, to becoming a successful author, after a life-changing diagnosis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the Unconventional Brits series on Shots! TV , we follow the real lives of some of the most extraordinary people, hobbies and places in the country. In this episode, we find out how health issues led a woman to re-discover herself and become the author of Too High to Function. You can watch Unconventional Brits: Episode 34 to find out more.

Charlotte Faulconbridge is a author, poet and musician from Warwickshire, but she had very different career goals as a child, before being diagnosed with a chronic illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My dream was always to be an astrophysicist because I love physics, and to keep up with my skating and my dancing because I was competitive. I was competing nationally and that was my pride and joy, and the only time I felt like myself.”

Charlotte was a young teenager when she was diagnosed with a chronic illness called Myalgic Encephalomyelitis, which can cause physical impairment and make everyday tasks a challenge.

“I suddenly had to completely redefine who I was as a person. Re-discover hobbies, my personality, my whole identity just crashed. It was really sudden, I just woke up one morning and I could no longer walk.”

After months and months of tests, Charlotte was finally diagnosed with Myalgic Encephalomyelitis and had to use a wheelchair for seven years. She said she was told at the time that there was no cure and no medication for the condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I suddenly had to completely redefine who I was as a person. Re-discover hobbies, my personality, my whole identity just crashed.

“It wasn’t until I started my first book, where I wanted to find out, not just about my chronic illness, but my autism and how it all linked together.”

In the episode, Charlotte explains how having a chronic illness teaches you to go with the flow and take things day by day.

“I don’t like to define what I do too much. I like to live in the moment. I think I’m just very grateful to be present.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watch the full episode to learn more about unique people, hobbies and places around the UK, including retro food and model trains enthusiasts and a restored nuclear bunker. You can also tune into Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565 for more true crime, football, and quirky UK content . Keep up with our latest videos by signing up to Shots TV! Newsletter here .