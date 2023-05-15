The 2023 BAFTA TV Awards with P&O Cruises took place on Sunday night (May 14), with many famous faces receiving the coveted golden trophy. Celebrities hit the red carpet ahead of the ceremony, which took place at London’s Royal Festival Hall, with proceedings hosted by Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan.

A raft of celebrities joined the two comedians on stage including Catherine Tate, Dame Harriet Walter, Dannii Minogue and Danny Dyer. Broadcaster and creator of Chicken Shop Date, Amelia Dimoldenberg, completed Sunday’s hosting line-up in a new backstage position, interviewing stars as they came off stage as part of the BBC’s coverage of the event.

But which TV favourites went home with a Bafta TV award last night and who were the nominees? Here’s everything you need to know.

BAFTA Award winners 2023

Kate Winslet with her BAFTA award

Female performance in a comedy programme

Daisy May Cooper – Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)

Diane Morgan – Cunk on Earth (BBC Two)

Lucy Beaumont – Meet the Richardsons (Dave)

Natasia Demetriou – Ellie & Natasia (BBC Three)

Siobhán McSweeney – Derry Girls (Channel 4) WINNER

Taj Atwal – Hullraisers (Channel 4)

Reality and constructed factual

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams (BBC One)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (BBC Three)

The Traitors (BBC One) WINNER

We Are Black and British (BBC Two)

Short form programme

Always, Asifa (Together TV)

Biscuitland (All 4)

How to Be a Person (E4) WINNER

Kingpin Cribs (YouTube/Channel 4)

Specialist factual

Aids: The Unheard Tapes (BBC Two)

The Green Planet (BBC One)

How to Survive a Dictator With Munya Chawawa (Channel 4)

Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone (iPlayer) WINNER

Daytime

The Chase (ITV1)

The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit (BBC One) WINNER

Scam Interceptors (BBC One)

Sport

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (BBC One)

UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 (BBC One) WINNER

Wimbledon 2022 (BBC One)

Male performance in a comedy programme

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Jon Pointing – Big Boys (Channel 4)

Joseph Gilgun – Brassic (Sky Max)

Lenny Rush – Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One) WINNER

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (Disney+)

Stephen Merchant – The Outlaws (BBC One)

Entertainment programme

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV)

Later … With Jools Holland (BBC Two)

The Masked Singer (ITV) WINNER

Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One)

Supporting actress

Adelayo Adedayo – The Responder (BBC One)

Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+) WINNER

Fiona Shaw – Andor (Disney+)

Jasmine Jobson – Top Boy (Netflix)

Lesley Manville – Sherwood (BBC One)

Saffron Hocking – Top Boy (Netflix)

Current affairs

Afghanistan: No Country for Women: Exposure (ITV1)

Children of the Taliban (Channel 4) WINNER

The Crossing: Exposure (ITV1)

Mariupol: The People’s Story – Panorama (BBC One)

News coverage

BBC News at 10: Russia Invades Ukraine (BBC One)

Channel 4 News: Live in Kyiv (Channel 4) WINNER

Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview (ITV1)

Single drama

I Am Ruth (Channel 4) WINNER

The House (Netflix)

Life and Death in the Warehouse (BBC Three)

International

The Bear (Disney+)

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) WINNER

Wednesday (Netflix)

Oussekine (Itineraire)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)

Features

Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Dave)

Joe Lycett vs Beckham: Got Your Back (Channel 4) WINNER

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live (ITV1)

The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan (BBC Two)

Mini-series

A Spy Among Friends

Mood WINNER

The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe

This Is Going to Hurt

Factual series

Jeremy Kyle Show: Death on Daytime (Channel 4)

Libby, Are You Home Yet? (Sky Crime) WINNER

Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi (Netflix)

Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing (ITV1)

Single documentary

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes (Sky Documentaries)

Escape from Kabul Airport (BBC Two)

Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story (BBC Two)

The Real Mo Farah (BBC One) WINNER

Comedy entertainment programme

Friday Night Live (Channel 4) WINNER

The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

Taskmaster (Channel 4)

Would I Lie To You? (BBC One)

Soap and continuing drama

Casualty (BBC One) WINNER

EastEnders (BBC One)

Emmerdale (ITV1)

Live event

Concert for Ukraine (ITV1)

Platinum Jubilee: Party at the Palace (BBC One) WINNER

The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II (BBC One)

Entertainment performance

Big Zuu, Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Dave)

Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors (BBC One) WINNER

Lee Mack, The 1% Club (ITV1)

Mo Gilligan, The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan (Channel 4)

Rosie Jones, Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard (Channel 4)

Sue Perkins, Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal (Netflix)

Supporting actor

Adeel Akhtar – Sherwood (BBC One) WINNER

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Josh Finan – The Responder (BBC One)

Salim Daw – The Crown (Netflix)

Samuel Bottomley – Somewhere Boy (Channel 4)

Will Sharpe – The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)

Drama series

Scripted comedy

Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)

Big Boys (Channel 4)

Derry Girls (Channel 4) WINNER

Ghosts (BBC One)

Leading actor

Ben Whishaw – This Is Going to Hurt (BBC One) WINNER

Chaske Spencer – The English (BBC Two)

Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders (BBC One)

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Martin Freeman – The Responder (BBC One)

Taron Egerton – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Leading actress

Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie Too (Sky Atlantic)

Imelda Staunton – The Crown (Netflix)

Kate Winslet – I Am Ruth (Channel 4) WINNER

Maxine Peake – Anne (Channel 4)

Sarah Lancashire – Julia (Sky Atlantic)

Vicky McClure – Without Sin (ITVX)

P&O Cruises Memorable Moment

