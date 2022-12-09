Joe Lycett is currently the bookies’s favourite to snap up the new presenter role in Bake Off 2023, with a 22.2% chance of taking over from Matt Lucas . The comedian appeared on a celebrity version of the show for Stand Up to Cancer in 2018 and has since hosted Channel 4’s Travel Man along with consumer comedy hybrid show Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back.

Nadiya Hussain is hot on his heels with a 20% chance of winning. The popular TV chef and cookbook author also has past experience in the tent, having won Bake Off in 2015.

Third in the running is YouTube star Amelia Dimoldenberg who created the web series Chicken Shop Date, in which she interviews rappers, grime artists and Premier League footballers in fried chicken restaurants. Strictly Come Dancing contestants Ellie Taylor and Jayde Adams also feature on the list priced at 6/1 and 7/1 respectively.

Jake Ashton, Bake Off betting expert at OLBG.com , said: “Comedian Joe Lycett seems like the perfect fit to slot in and replace Matt Lucas in the Bake Off presenter role and bookies think the same, making him the 7/2 favourite to take over from Lucas next.

Joe Lycett, Nadiya Hussain, Amelia Dilmoldenberg and Jayde Adams are among the favourites to host Bake Off 2023. Pics: Getty Images.

“Amelia Dimoldenberg makes an interesting figure in the market though at 5/1 with her cooking show on YouTube constantly going viral on TikTok and Twitter.”

Who will be the new Bake Off presenter in 2023? Full list of bookies’ favourites and odds

