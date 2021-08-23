Beloved Gogglebox star Mary Cook sadly dies in hospital aged 92

Gogglebox star Mary Cook has sadly died in hospital at the age of 92 (Photo: Jude Edginton)

Popular Gogglebox star Mary Cook has sadly died in hospital at the age of 92, it has been confirmed.

The former hospitality worker first joined the hit Channel 4 programme in 2016, appearing alongside fellow Bristolian Marina Wingrove.

‘Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and dear friend’

Ms Cook passed away in hospital at the weekend surrounded by her family.

The heartbreaking news was confirmed in a statement issued by Channel 4 and Studio Lambert, which makes the programme, on Monday (23 August) on behalf of her family.

The statement said: “We are extremely saddened to share that Gogglebox star Mary Cook passed away in hospital this weekend at the age of 92 with her family by her side.

“Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and dear friend to many, Mary, who worked in the hospitality trade, had been married and widowed twice.

“Mary will be sorely missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew.

“Our love and thoughts are with Mary’s family, friends, and Marina.

“The family have asked for privacy at this sad time.”

Before being invited to join Gogglebox, Ms Cook and Ms Wingrove became friends at a retirement village more than 10 years ago.

The duo quickly became “instant fan favourites” on the programme, popular for their “brilliantly witty and often cheeky moments”, the statement added.

They were discovered by a researcher for the programme during a trip to Asda, according to the St Monica Trust retirement home.

Ms Cook previously explained that the pair were out shopping and asked the researchers if they could wait until they got back.

She said they invited the Channel 4 worker to Marina’ flat, where they were shown various cards of famous people and asked to talk about them.

The pair were temporarily absent from the programme because of the pandemic, but later returned in the series finale of the programme in May.

Gogglebox's executive producer Tania Alexander explained at the time that they had been taken off the show for their own safety.