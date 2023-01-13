England player Beth Mead has announced the death of her mum following her long battle with ovarian cancer on January 7, 2023.The Lioness has spoken openly about her mother’s battle, and confirmed the tragic news today (January 13).

Mead confirmed her death in a joint Instagram statement alongside her brother Ben Mead that read: “Thought long and hard about what to write but there will never be any words that will do justice.

She added: “At 1am on 7th of Jan, our beautiful, kind, funny Mum & wife passed away after a long and brave battle against ovarian cancer. She was surrounded by myself, my brother and dad as she passed away peacefully. Our hearts are broken, there will be a piece missing forever but heaven has now gained a special angel. If love could have saved you, you have lived forever. I’m sad that you are gone but I’m more grateful for the time we had together.

“Our family would appreciate some privacy during this difficult time. We love you lots, forever & always. RIP Mama.”

Mead’s mother was diagnosed with cancer in 2021. Her mother was present in the summer when Mead was a key component in the team that secured a 2-1 victory after extra time against the eight-time champions Germany in the Women’s European Championship final at Wembley.

In an article on BBC Sport , Mead said “my mum is my biggest motivation”. She credits her mother for giving her the support and mental fortitude necessary to become the success that she is.

Beth Mead was crowned the BBC Sports Personality of the Year for 2022, in her speech Mead said she was “speechless for once” and held back tears as she thanked her mother. Mead said: "I wouldn’t have done it without those girls over there and the team that have backed me. Yes, I’ve got this accolade, I did my job, I scored a few goals but I wouldn’t have done it without them. And I certainly wouldn’t have done it without my mum, my dad and all my family.”

