Britain’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell was left red-faced last night after a Mr Blobby act covered him in pink slime following a magic trick. The 90’s icon took to the stage to showcase a card trick in his Britain’s Got Talent audition and pulled the show’s head judge Simon, 63, up with him.

However, before the chaos unfolded, Simon declared he ‘hates Mr Blobby’. The spotty character charged off the stage to present judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli, along with Simon, with a card trick to take part in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda picked her card first, followed by Bruno, however, Mr Blobby then approached Simon once again and said “come with me” before leading him to the stage.

The record executive was then placed into ‘Mr Blobby’s Disappearing Box’, before Mr Blobby closed the door with the crowd cheering. However, much to the music mogul’s surprise, as Mr Blobby closed the door, pink gunge poured down onto his head.

Most Popular

As the door is opened again, Simon can be heard saying “don’t touch me, don’t go near me” as the crowd, other judges and Mr Blobby explode into laughter. All four judges then proceed to press their red buzzer to inform Mr Blobby that he will not be proceeding in the Britain’s Got Talent competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BGT judges horrified as Simon Cowell gunged by Mr Blobby when magic trick goes wrong during ITV show