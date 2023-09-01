Blink 182 have confirmed they’re postponing part of their UK tour with Travis Barker set to return home to attend a ‘urgent family matter’. The legendary pop-punk outfit embarked on their world tour earlier this year with members Tom Delonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker reassembling for the first time since 2015.

The group were due to kick off the UK & Ireland leg of their worldwide reunion tour on September 1. But what has been said, when are the group rescheduling dates for Glasgow,Belfast & Dublin and can you get a refund? Here’s everything you need to know.

Why have Blink 182 postponed their UK & Ireland tour?

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trio took to social media to break the news to fans earlier today, they wrote: “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

Most Popular

Fans are heartbroken and frustrated with news, with one person replying: “Already had to spend an extra £200 for this weekend for a hotel and train due to the strikes, now this. Good weekend.”

Another wrote: “Cheers. Paid for flights and hotels to be here. Why not tell us hours ago when you knew - no hard feelings.”

A third person added: “Gutted, I hope I can make the rescheduled date.”

When are Blink 182 rescheduling dates for postponed shows?