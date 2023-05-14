A number of beloved high street faves are set to close several local branches across the UK later this month. B&M, Lidl and Iceland all have stores downing shutters for good.

The B&M branches going in May are part of a series of ongoing closures across the chain. Six of its stores have already closed across the country, with the latest having shut earlier this month.

Iceland, too, has already closed many of its stores up and down the UK. A growing list of locations have shut up shop since February.

It’s not all bad news though as although Lidl also faces a couple of closures this month, the supermarket plans to expand its roster of stores up to the 1,100 mark before the end of 2025. Last month Lidl confirmed a list of areas it's looking to open new sites across the UK.

We break down what B&M, Lidl and Iceland locations are set to close their doors this month.

B&M, Lidl & Iceland stores closing in May

B&M Bolton

Address: Unit 2C, Burnden Retail Park

Bolton, Greater Manchester, BL3 2NE

Closing date: May 24

Lidl Sturry Road

Address: 116-118 Sturry Rd, Canterbury CT1 1HJ

Closing date: May 28

B&M Widnes

Address: Bowers Retail Park, Earle Road, Widnes, Cheshire, WA8 0TA

Closing date: May 17

Widnes locals will not be without the retailer as another store is opening nearby. Taking over the space The Range used to be at the Widnes Trade Park, a B&M store is getting set to open.

Address: Trade Park, Widnes Waterfront, Dennis Rd, Widnes, Cheshire WA8 0GU

Opening date: May 20

Lidl Forton Road

Address: 160 Forton Rd, Gosport, Hampshire PO12 3HJ

Closing date: May 28

Iceland Flint

Address: 23/25 Church Road, Flint, Flintshire, Wales

CH6 5AD