Bristol residents are the worst at preparing a Christmas dinner in the whole of the UK. That’s according to a study undertaken by delivery service Getir , who looked into a near year’s worth of research into the search habits of aspiring chefs across the country.

The study looked at the most populated cities in the UK and the average amount of Google search volumes there were for relevant Christmas dinner-themed “ how to cook ” and “recipes” search terms. It took into consideration the number of total search volumes in comparison to the overall population of each city to determine which cities struggled the most to cook a Christmas dinner last year.

At the top of the list came Bristol, with 110,810 search terms related to cooking a Christmas dinner or the trimmings that accompany the traditional meal. That averaged out to 235 searches per 1000 people in the city, with the most common search queries being how to cook a turkey and gammon.

Following Bristol came Glasgow , with 103,400 searches and then Edinburgh with 79,560 searches. Both Scottish cities struggled with how to cook turkey and brussel sprouts, Getir’s research concluded.

On the opposite end of the table, Cardiff, London and Birimingham had the least volume of Christmas dinner related searches during the study, with many Welsh cooks grappling with how to cook a turkey and Yorkshire puddings - a controversial inclusion in a Christmas meal for some purists.

Christmas Dinner cooking credentials ranked by city

