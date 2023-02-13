Study lists Brits top everyday stresses including traffic, waking up late and deciding what to wear
A study of 2,000 people in the UK has revealed the top 50 everyday stresses Brits face on a regular basis.
A new study has revealed 7.23am as the most stressful time of day with research finding the first ‘drama’ of the day typically happens by 8.18am. Topping the list of the top 50 everyday stresses people in the UK face is being stuck in traffic, followed by spilling something down clothing and dropping and smashing something accidentally.
According to the research, carried out by RESCUE Remedy, individuals experience an average of three stresses a day, with women having their first around 7:50am, while for men it’s around 8:43am. Other annoyances to make the list include forgetting carrier bags at the supermarket and realising an email you thought you’d sent is in your ‘drafts’.
Zuzana Bustikova, from RESCUE Remedy, said: “Often when we think ‘drama’ we think big, but the research shows how much of an impact seemingly small niggles can have on our daily moods.
“We know that a poor night’s sleep can offset the whole day, and challenging days can often result in sleepless nights, so it’s no wonder that mornings are when the first drama is experienced.”
The study also found that while 35% agreed little dramas are just part of life, a further 24% find it difficult to relax when they’re experiencing such woes. Zuzana Bustikova added: “More than ever, it’s important to understand what our body and mind are telling us and, whilst it’s not always easy, setting good habits like eating well, establishing a - somewhat - relaxing bedtime routine and making time to look after ourselves is crucial.
“Taking small steps to build our emotional resilience, even on those difficult days, can make a huge difference in helping us live life to the fullest.”
Top 50 everyday ‘stresses’ experienced by Brits
1. Stuck in traffic
2. Spilling something down clothing e.g. food, drink, make-up, toothpaste etc
3. Dropping and smashing something accidentally e.g. a glass, a bowl
4. Waking up late
5. Spilling something on the carpet
6. Burning food
7. A pan of boiling water bubbling over onto the hob
8. Tripping over in public
9. Struggling to find a parking space
10. Being late for work
11. Forgetting carrier bags at the supermarket
12. Being pooed on by a bird
13. Spilling something on the sofa
14. Being locked out
15. Car engine not starting
16. Being late or missing public transport e.g. bus, train
17. Public transport being cancelled
18. Sending a text/message to the wrong person
19. Deciding what to have for dinner
20. Forgetting an umbrella in the rain
21. Deciding what to wear
22. Checking bank balance and having less money than expected
23. Forgetting someone else’s birthday
24. Mess caused by a child or pet
25. Clothes you want to wear being in the wash
26. Leaving wallet/purse at home
27. Forgetting trolley coin at supermarket
28. Getting a parking ticket
29. Having a backlog of emails
30. A friend owing money and not paying it back
31. Losing keys (car or house)
32. Experiencing road rage
33. Forgetting ingredients for a meal
34. Ripping tights
35. Leaving it too long to return an item to a shop e.g. for a refund
36. Lightbulb going and not having any spares
37. Realising an email you thought you’d sent is in your ‘drafts’
38. Forgetting important life admin e.g. MOT, insurance renewal, meter readings etc
39. Not knowing how to reply to a message e.g. text, dating app, social media
40. Trying to organise social plans
41. Spilling a drink on technology e.g. laptop, phone etc
42. Accidentally ‘liking’ someone’s post on social media from years ago
43. Being late due to having to de-ice the car
44. Having lots of text/WhatsApp messages to reply to
45. Playing something on your phone out loud in public e.g. a video, voice note etc
46. Choking in public e.g. on a drink
47. Getting a puncture while cycling
48. Forgetting about a meeting and not turning up
49. Late to pick my child up/drop them off e.g. at school, a party, activity club etc
50. Hair dryer or straighteners breaking