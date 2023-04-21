News you can trust since 1877
Capital Summertime Ball 2023: When it is, how to get tickets, line-up info including host Roman Kemp

Capital’s Summertime Ball is to return to Wembley this summer - here’s how you can get tickets

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 21st Apr 2023, 17:45 BST- 1 min read

Capital’s Summertime Ball has announced it is set to return in a couple of months time and tickets go on sale very soon. The huge event will return to London’s Wembley Stadium in June for another ‘massive party’.

On Friday (April 21) Capital’s Summertime Ball announced Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Chris Stark will host the ball due to take place on June 11. The event posted details on Twitter to inform fans of the news.

The tweet read: “ＩＴＳ ＢＡＣK ！☀️

“Capital’s Roman Kemp, Sian Welby & Chris Stark have confirmed the UK’s BIGGEST summer party is back for 2023! Roman Kemp, Sian Welby & Chris Stark will host the ball at Wembley!”

    Every year Capital hosts the Summertime Ball with a full-lineup of singers, performers and artists. Last year huge names including Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran and David Guetta made an appearance at the one-night-only event.

    Roman Kemp will be one of the hosts for Capital’s Summertime BallRoman Kemp will be one of the hosts for Capital’s Summertime Ball
    Capital Summertime Ball - how to get tickets

    To get tickets download the Global Player. Presale tickets will be available exclusively through Global Player from 9am on Monday April 24, and general sale opens at 9am on Tuesday April 25.

    Who is on the line-up for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023?

    Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Chris Stark will announce the line-up for Capital’s Summertime Ball on April 24 and 25 from 7am.

