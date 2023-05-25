Breaking
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - one person arrested
A car has crashed into the gates at Downing Street, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed.
In a social media message posted at 4.47pm, the Met said: “At around 16:20hrs a car collided with the gates of Downing Street on Whitehall. Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving. There are no reports of any injuries. “
The BBC said Whitehall has been closed by the police following the incident.
