Disturbing CCTV footage shows the moment an elderly woman and her pet labradoodle were attacked by a crazed dog in the street. The 76-year-old had been walking her dog when a bull-type breed charged at them on Somerset Road in Handsworth, Birmingham at around 7.45pm on August 4.

The shocking video shows the out-of-control hound knocking the OAP off her feet as it lunged towards her before viciously savaging her pooch. The bull-type dog can be seen clamping its jaws around the neck of the labradoodle before its owner managed to wrestle it free after a 20 second struggle.

The woman, who spent four days in hospital as a result of the terrifying attack, was left with a leg and head injury while her dog suffered a puncture wound to the neck. West Midlands Police today (Wednesday, August 30) released the harrowing clip in a bid to track down the dog owner, who fled the area on a bike.

Inspector Leanne Chapman, from the force’s Dangerous Dog Unit, said: “The video makes shocking viewing, and you can see the sheer force that the victim is hit with. We believe the dog involved may be a bull breed, and it’s really important that we hear from anyone who knows the man in the images so that we can take steps to protect the public from harm in the future.

Police are looking to speak to the dangerous bull-breed’s owner in relation to the horrifying incident.

“Thankfully, the victim is now recovering, although she is walking with the aid of a frame. Her dog suffered puncture wounds to her neck, and is now wary of other dogs, but is recovering well.”