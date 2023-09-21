News you can trust since 1877
Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 21st Sep 2023, 13:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 13:49 BST
Soon, 16 celebrities will be pushed to their absolute limits in a brand new series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. Series five of the popular show is to land on our screens on Channel 4 on Tuesday, September 26.

Ahead of the premiere of the new series, the odds for who may win have been revealed, with Matt Hancock one of the frontrunners. The former Health Secretary was a surprise inclusion, with this show his second reality one within a year.

He said: "Being on SAS was like nothing else I’ve ever experienced. It’s one of the toughest physical and mental things I’ve ever done.

“It really opens your eyes and makes you look into yourself. After coming through the most challenging period as Health Secretary during the pandemic, I wanted to push my limits. It’s safe to say the course tested my resilience."

    Also expected to be in with a shout is Michelle Heaton. Michelle said: "I loved being on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins because it put me in situations that I would never put myself in normally. It got me to think outside the box. It got me uncomfortable."

    Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins odds

    • Perri Shakes-Drayton - 3/1
    • Matt Hancock - 4/1
    • Michelle Heaton - 5/1
    • Danielle Lloyd - 6/1
    • Kirsty-Leigh Porter - 6/1
    • Gareth Gates - 7/1
    • Melina Messenger - 8/1
    • Teddy Soares - 9/1
    • Amber Turner - 10/1
    • Zoe Lyons - 12/1
    • Gareth Thomas - 14/1
    • James Argent - 14/1
    • Montana Brown - 25/1
    • Siva Kaneswaran - 33/1
    • Jermaine Pennant - 33/1
    • Jon-Allan Butterworth - 33/1
