Celebs tune in for the cheesiest party in town

Celebrities including Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt and Love Island's Molly Smith were snapped at the launch of a 'secret society' of cheese lovers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stars even got 'tattooed' to highlight their love of cheese products at the event last night (Tuesday) at Kachette, in London’s Shoreditch.

The Cheez-Masons has been created by US snack brand Cheez-It in a bid to offer cheese fans a chance to immerse themselves in the savoury food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The temporary skin art designs included the official logo to declare their love for the good stuff.

At the event, guests were treated to a host of cheese-themed activities from an immersive initiation ceremony, to exclusive tastings of the newly launched flavours.

Following the glitzy launch party, members of the public are also invited to join in at the same venue, with hundreds of tickets already claimed for the pop-up gathering on Wednesday.

The event came after research of 2,000 adults found 46 per cent of the UK consider themselves cheese obsessed. Are you cheese obsessed? | Simon Jacobs/PinPep

An event for all cheese lovers

To mark their attendance, new members of the secret society will get a certificate confirming their allegiance and the chance to get their own cheesy temporary body ink to show their love for the dairy-based foodstuff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The un-brie-lievable event came after research of 2,000 adults found 46 per cent of the UK consider themselves cheese obsessed.

One in 20 even say cheese preferences should be a necessity on dating profiles, to ensure maximum cheese compatibility.

Rui Frias, Cheez-It spokesperson, said: "We couldn't be more thrilled to launch our secret cheese society, The Cheez-Masons.

“It’s been absolutely brilliant getting cheese lovers from far and wide together in one room and we had great fun with it.”