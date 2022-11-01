Channel 4’s Make Me Prime Minister reached its conclusion tonight in a final episode that saw the remaining three contestants run their very own election campaign. Edinburgh’s Kelly Given, Leicester’s Holly Morgan, and Manchester’s Natalie India Balmain gave it their all but only one could become alternative Prime Minister.

Natalie India Balmain emerged victorious after running a successful campaign and ultimately winning over an audience composed of Conservative, Labour, and Lib Dem supporters. Natalie was crowned the winner by achieving 52% of the audience vote. Kelly Given came in second place with 27%, and ex-footballer Holly Morgan came in third with 21%.

Natalie was in disbelief when she spoke to the camera’s after her win, she said: “52% of the vote… when there was three of us, that’s insane. I’m the first ever alternative Prime Minister of Britain… maybe I should go for the real job now.”

Runner-up Kelly confidently spoke of her defeat: “I feel good about being in the final and even coming second, that is an achievement in itself. This experience has inspired me to keep doing it, it’s definitely not the last you’ll see of me.”

Most Popular

Holly - who received the least votes - said: “This is just the start for me to be involved in finding ways to better the lives of people in this country.”

The final three competitors hit the campaign trail with one big idea anchoring their election. In just three days, they faced the most challenging parts of a genuine election campaign including filming a campaign video, holding a rally, and winning over the biggest audience yet.

The show kicked-off with a special message given from former Prime Minister and Labour leader Tony Blair. He said: “Well done on coming this far. Being Prime Minister is a huge privilege but it’s a tough job. Our country needs passion, energy, and ideas, and all three of you have obviously got all of those qualities.”

David Cameron also congratulated the trio on making it to the final. The former Prime Minister said: Congratulations on getting to the final. We need people with good values and real talent to go into politics.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie is crowned winner of Channel 4’s Make Me Prime Minister series 1

“The most important thing you need to be Prime Minister is to have a clear idea of what it is you want to achieve, and most of all, you need a strong team. If you have those things, you could be a real help for the country.”

Each finalist was given the option to recall a member of the show to act as their deputy. Natalie chose Ashley; Kelly got support from Connol, and Holly kept it fresh with Danny. Their first task in designing their campaign is to choose a key policy area central to their election.

Natalie decided she will go after tax-avoidance from multinational companies whereas Holly is set on tackling institutional racism. Kelly’s “home first” policy emphasises the need to provide a home for individuals before putting money into other public services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly - who was diagnosed autistic, ADHD and dyspraxic at the age of 23 - struggled to film her campaign video in an overstimulating environment. Whereas, Holly divulged her experience of racial discrimination in a raw and emotional campaign tape.