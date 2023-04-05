News you can trust since 1877
Cheapest Easter eggs 2023: Most affordable supermarket to buy Easter treats including Tesco, Asda & Sainsburys

With Easter almost here, supermarkets across the UK are offering cheap deals to fuel your chocolate egg craving

By Will Millar
Published 5th Apr 2023, 14:13 BST- 1 min read

To those unable to resist temptation and make it to Easter without tampering with their chocolate eggs, or for those planning a last minute shelf swipe - don’t panic! We’ve compiled a list of the cheapest supermarkets to buy chocolate Easter eggs this week.

Easter is nearly here , which brings one question - how much chocolate do you have? You may worry that shops will start to bump up their prices to catch out the last-minute shoppers amongst us but don’t worry there’s still a bargain to be found.

Using the supermarket comparison site Trolley, we’ve managed to find chocolate eggs for as little as £1.25. With a range of brands to choose from and a strange assortment of sizes, we thought it would be best to break the selection down into small, medium and large eggs.

Of course we understood size is subjective but this is a rough guide. Small chocolate eggs are typically below 100g whereas the medium sized eggs on our list are between 180g and 250g. Giant eggs weigh in at over 400g.

    Finally, it’s important to remember these prices are collected from online stores and may not be representative of shelf prices. Here’s the cheapest supermarkets to buy Easter eggs this week.

    Small Easter eggs 

    Asda

    • Dairy Milk Buttons Chocolate Easter Egg (98g) - £1.25

    Sainsburys

    • Dairy Milk Giant Buttons Shell Egg (98g) - £1.25
    • Dairy Milk Freddo Faces Shell Egg (96g) - £1.25
    Dairy Milk Buttons Chocolate Easter Egg is available at ASDADairy Milk Buttons Chocolate Easter Egg is available at ASDA
    Dairy Milk Buttons Chocolate Easter Egg is available at ASDA

    Tesco

    • Easter Egg White Chocolate & Buttons (98g) - £1.25 or £1 on Clubcard via the Tesco website.
    • Dairy Milk Caramel Nibbles Easter Egg (96g) - £1.25 or £1 on Clubcard.

    Medium Easter eggs

    Asda

    Cadbury Wispa is available at Sainsburys Cadbury Wispa is available at Sainsburys
    Cadbury Wispa is available at Sainsburys
    • Cadbury Fingers (212.5g) - £4.50 or 2 for £8 via the Asda website.
    • Cadbury Flake (231.5g) - £3.50 or 2 for £8.
    Sainsburys

    The prices of chocolate, sweets and fizzy drinks have jumped ahead of Easter (Photo: Getty Images)The prices of chocolate, sweets and fizzy drinks have jumped ahead of Easter (Photo: Getty Images)
    The prices of chocolate, sweets and fizzy drinks have jumped ahead of Easter (Photo: Getty Images)

    Tesco

    • Cadbury Wispa (182.5g) - £3

    Large Easter eggs

    Sainsburys

    Tesco

    • Galaxy Enchanted Rose Gold Giant Easter Egg (500g) - £12 or £9 on Clubcard via the Tesco website.
