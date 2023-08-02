A Coronation Street character has been recast after one actress portraying the role for more than a decade. It’s a surprise recast, but a forced one after the actress reportedly left.

Ruby Dobbs, the daughter of Tyrone Dobbs, and the stepdaughter of Fiz Brown has been recast. Macy Alabi, who has played the role for the past 11 years, has bowed out of the show.

Quite a peripheral figure, only delivering a handful of lines every so often, is set to have a bigger role on the show and their own storyline. Spoilers suggest Billie Naylor is taking on the role from next week, and will appear in new scenes in upcoming episodes.

Fans were adamant that Ruby should have her own storyline and much more screen time after her on-screen sister, Hope, had a huge storyline that lasted months as she explored her family history.

One of Macy’s last scenes in Coronation Street saw her wave goodbye to her stepmother Fiz in May, as she headed to Norwich for a job opportunity. Billie will take the character to the next level, as she enjoys more presence in the show.

The new storyline could potentially see Ruby and Hope fall out. The sisters will be seen going head-to-head at the Little Big Shotz classes at the community centre this summer. Run by barmaid Glenda Shuttleworth, the classes see the kids performing for a new show.