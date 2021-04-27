Covid vaccines offered to people aged 42 and over - how to book your appointment

Martin Gillibrand, 45, receives an AstraZeneca vaccination at a Boots pharmacy (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Healthy people aged 42 and over can now book a coronavirus vaccine.

The NHS booking system has been extended for the second time in just two days to allow more adults in their 40s to get their jabs.

Who can now book a covid vaccine?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People in England who are aged 42 and over, or those who will turn 42 before July 1, can now arrange their vaccine appointment through the national booking website.

The system only opened to those aged 44 and over on Monday.

How do I book my vaccination appointment?

Those in the eligible age group in England can now book their vaccine on the NHS website.

NHS able to extend rollout amid supply issues

There had been supply constraints throughout April, with second vaccines for those at highest risk of Covid-19 being prioritised with the supply that was available.

But even amid supply issues, the NHS was able to extend the rollout of the vaccine programme to its second phase, healthy adults under the age of 50.

The first of this group to be offered the jab was those age 45-49.

Within a week of the booking system opening, two thirds of this group had received their first vaccine.

UK will ‘probably’ be hit by another Covid wave

It comes after the Prime Minister warned the UK would probably be hit with another wave of Covid-19.

But Boris Johnson said that coronavirus jabs would provide “pretty robust fortifications” should there be another spike in infections going forward, as he hailed the UK’s vaccination programme.