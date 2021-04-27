Covid vaccines offered to people aged 42 and over - how to book your appointment
Healthy people aged 42 and over can now book a coronavirus vaccine.
The NHS booking system has been extended for the second time in just two days to allow more adults in their 40s to get their jabs.
Who can now book a covid vaccine?
People in England who are aged 42 and over, or those who will turn 42 before July 1, can now arrange their vaccine appointment through the national booking website.
The system only opened to those aged 44 and over on Monday.
How do I book my vaccination appointment?
Those in the eligible age group in England can now book their vaccine on the NHS website.
NHS able to extend rollout amid supply issues
There had been supply constraints throughout April, with second vaccines for those at highest risk of Covid-19 being prioritised with the supply that was available.
But even amid supply issues, the NHS was able to extend the rollout of the vaccine programme to its second phase, healthy adults under the age of 50.
The first of this group to be offered the jab was those age 45-49.
Within a week of the booking system opening, two thirds of this group had received their first vaccine.
UK will ‘probably’ be hit by another Covid wave
It comes after the Prime Minister warned the UK would probably be hit with another wave of Covid-19.
But Boris Johnson said that coronavirus jabs would provide “pretty robust fortifications” should there be another spike in infections going forward, as he hailed the UK’s vaccination programme.
During a visit to Wrexham on Monday, he urged the public to take up the vaccine when offered it.