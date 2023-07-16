Daniel Ricciardo has received a warm welcome from his new team Scuderia AlphaTauri after visiting their headquarters this weekend. A video posted to the team’s social media page showed the driver being welcomed into the building by team principal Franz Tost.

The building had been decorated with giant honey pot stickers and a big sign which read “Welcome back Honey Badger”, which paid tribute to Ricciardo’s nickname. The Australian driver, 34, was given the nickname after one of the most dangerous mammals in the animal kingdom, after showing his ruthlessness and bold moves on the track.

Ricciardo was given a jokingly large ID badge as he entered the building, to a round of applause from the AlphaTauri team as he saw his new Formula 1 car for the first time up close. In a separate video, the much-loved driver explained that he had been welcomed back into the team, 10 years after he drove for the team, which was then known as Toro Rosso.

Preparations are now underway to ensure Daniel Ricciardo is ready for the Hungarian Grand Prix next weekend. Ricciardo was seen taking part in a seat fit that ensured the driver will be comfortable behind the wheel next Sunday.

Ricciardo revealed he was “learning my Italian again, I’m getting my accent going” as he came for his first day at the Scuderia AlphaTauri offices in Faenza, Emilia-Romagna, Italy. The driver shared that he was “happy to be here” just days after being announced as taking over from Nyck de Vries for the rest of the 2023 season.

After a poor start to the year, the 28-year-old Dutch driver was fired from the Red Bull junior team. Team principal Franz Tost has said: “I would like to thank Nyck for his valuable contribution during his time with Scuderia AlphaTauri and I wish him all the best for the future.”

