Former heavyweight boxing world champion David Haye has responded to rumours he is in a ‘throuple’ with his girlfriend Sian Osbourne and former The Saturdays singer Una Healy.

Reports emerged in early January that Haye, along with his girlfriend had opened up their relationship to include Healy. And, after weeks of speculation, Haye has finally made a comment on the alleged ‘throuple’.

The rumours of the trio all being romantically linked began in October last year as they were all seen together for the first time in Ibiza. The trio also spent time together in London over Christmas.

Haye made an appearance at the fight between Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday (January 21). During the event, he was questioned over the nature of his relationship.

“I like to keep my private life private,” Haye told Pro Boxing Fans . “I let people in through my social media a little bit, but what I do behind closed doors is between me and the girls involved.”

On New Year’s Day, Haye posted a picture of the trio standing in a swimming pool in Morocco. The caption wrote: “If a picture says a thousand words, then this one says exactly what it needs to.

