An exciting day of new material has been announced by streaming site Disney+ including global premieres of content from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and much more.

Some of the highlights of the day include the premiere of Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder and Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return.

Some content will be brand new on Disney+ , whilst other shows such as ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ will have its latest episode released on the day.

Also taking place in the days following Disney+ Day is the D23 Expo, which will give fans the opportunity to see what Disney has planned in the coming months.

Here’s a run down of all the content that will premiere on Disney+ Day , and also information on how you can get signed up to the streaming service.

When is Disney+ Day?

Disney+ Day takes place on Thursday, 8 September.

What is D23 Expo?

The D23 Expo is when a wide range of new Disney projects will be announced. It is dubbed the biggest Disney fan event in the world and takes place from 9 to 11 September.

Rumoured information to be released is the cast and director of the upcoming Fantastic 4 film.

What will premiere on Disney+ Day?

Thor: Love and Thunder

Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder” finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – one of self-discovery. But his efforts are interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” joins 15 other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies now streaming in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+ .

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder

Watch as the likes of Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, and Tessa Thompson, and as they divulge the secrets behind the creation of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return

With never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage, colourful personal stories and meaningful moments, “Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return” showcases the making of Lucasfilm’s original limited series for Disney+, “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” an epic story that begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.”

Frozen and Frozen 2 Sing-Alongs

Disney+ will release new Sing-Along versions of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Frozen” and “Frozen 2.” As subscribers watch the Sing-Along version of these films, they will be able to fully immerse themselves in the music with on-screen lyrics.

Welcome to the Club (a new short from The Simpsons)

Heart set on becoming a princess, Lisa Simpson is surprised to learn being bad might be more fun.

Tierra Incognita (Original Series Produced in Latin America)

“Tierra Incógnita” follows Eric Dalaras (Pedro Maurizi), a teenager who discovers a hair-raising world while searching for the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of his parents eight years before.

The previously announced titles premiering on Disney+ Day include:

Pinocchio

Academy Award® winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live-action retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (New episodes streaming Thursdays)

In Marvel Studios’ “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)—an attorney specialising in superhuman-oriented legal cases—must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

Cars on the Road

The series follows Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) and his best friend Mater (voice of Larry the Cable Guy) as they head east from Radiator Springs on a cross-country road trip to meet up with Mater’s sister.

Growing Up

“Growing Up” is an innovative hybrid docu-series that explores the challenges, triumphs, and complexities of adolescence through ten compelling coming of age stories.

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory

The face of a new generation of aspirational adventurers and natural history filmmakers, 29-year-old National Geographic Explorer Bertie Gregory takes viewers on epic and nail-biting journeys that push into the most spectacular and secretive corners of our wild world.

Wedding Season

Hopeless romantic Stefan meets the charismatic Katie, and despite her engagement to the son of a wealthy property magnate, a whirlwind affair begins over a summer of weddings.

Mike

The 8-episode limited series explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson’s boxing career and personal life - from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again.

Experiences and perks on Disney+ Day

Amongst a wide range of special experiences on Disney+ day is a range of perks at Disneyland Paris.

The park will delight guests with new surprises including special entertainment, dedicated photo opportunities and a blue-themed dessert on 8 September.

For more fanfare, Disney+ subscribers* and their party with theme park tickets and reservations are invited for the first time to enter Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris at 9:00am (30 minutes before regular park opening) only on 8 September, 2022.

How can I get signed up to Disney+?

Signing up for Disney+ , giving yourself access to hundreds of great shows and movies, couldn’t be easier. All you need to do is go to the Disney+ website and register for an account.