Drivers with certain health problems must declare them to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA), or risk a hefty fine. Some conditions can affect a person’s ability to drive safely and could lead to a licence having to be surrendered.

Changes were made last year during the medical section of applying for a licence making it easier for people to declare medical conditions when applying for or updating a licence.

The DVLA currently lists 118 conditions that must be reported. Failure to do so could lead to a fine of around £1000 and possible prosecution if an accident occurs.

Declaring a medical condition doesn’t automatically mean a licence surrender but it may need to be handed over in certain situations that are deemed unsafe.

If, over time, you develop a condition that needs to be declared to the DVLA, you will have to fill in certain forms or questionnaires depending on the condition. They will then assess your situation and decide what the best next steps are.

Other conditions may also see you require a new driving licence. These can be shorter ones that last one, two, three or five years. Currently, the standard driving licence lasts for 10 years.

Conditions you must report to the DVLA