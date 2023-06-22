News you can trust since 1877
EastEnders: Ian Beale to return to Albert Square with ex-wife Cindy amid Rose storyline

Ian Beale is set to return to Albert Square alongside ex-wife Cindy as she returns from the dead.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 12:32 BST- 2 min read

EastEnders favourite Ian Beale will return to Albert Square in a shocking plot twist alongside ex-wife Cindy. Cindy, who’s played by Michelle Collins, will return from the dead as part of the storyline involving newcomer George Knight who is searching for the ‘missing’ mother of his two daughters, known as ‘Rose’.

In last night’s episode, viewers got a glimpse of Cindy Beale for the first time since her ‘death’ back in 1998. In the final scenes of the episode, George was seen dialling Rose’s number on his mobile, with Seal’s ‘Kiss From A Rose’ blasting from the Queen Vic jukebox.

Rose failed to pick up the phone and then the scene cut to a woman glancing at her phone while laying on a sun lounger around a swimming pool. The camera then panned to the woman’s face, revealing it was in fact Cindy Beale.

Ian Beale will return to EastEnders alongside ex-wife CindyIan Beale will return to EastEnders alongside ex-wife Cindy
    The credits then began to roll, with the BBC taking to Twitter to share a new picture of Cindy alongside ex-husband Ian Beale. The former Albert Square businessman  last appeared briefly during Dot Branning’s funeral last year.

    Talking about being back on the Square, Ian Beale actor Adam Woodyatt said: "It’s weird saying Ian’s back as it never really felt like he was gone, Ian still existed just not in Walford. Now that he is back, he needs to avoid Sharon cooking carbonara and his mum getting him cufflinks for Christmas!”

    Chris Clenshaw, EastEnders’ executive producer, added: “Cindy’s been sorely missed from our screens, and we’re delighted that she’ll be returning to Walford, alongside Ian, permanently later this year.

    " Now everyone knows that she is in fact Rose Knight, secrets are set to be revealed as viewers will learn about the circumstances surrounding their return, including the million dollar question - how is Cindy alive when she was declared dead in 1998 – and later this summer Ian and Cindy’s comeback will be nothing less than explosive for The Square.”

