It can be hard keeping track of time over a four day weekend so many people will be visiting the supermarkets on Good Friday to ensure the cupboards are well stocked ahead of Easter. Supermarket opening times tend to change over Easter weekend so it is important to note down when your local supermarket is open over the holidays in case you forget the necessities.

This year, Good Friday will take place on April 7, with Easter Sunday scheduled on April 9 and Easter Monday on April 10. Both Friday and Monday are bank holidays, meaning a majority of people will be off work to enable them to spend time with their loved ones.

Opening hours for each supermarket will vary over the Easter period so it is important to check your local branch before you travel. On the whole, supermarkets will be closed on Easter Sunday, as this is widely regarded as a day of rest, especially in the Christian community.

If you’ve left your Easter egg shopping to the last minute, there’s no need to panic as we’ve put together a list of supermarket opening times for Good Friday to ensure you can get all the treats you need ahead of the big day.

Good Friday supermarket opening times

Supermarkets across the UK have announced their supermarket opening times for Easter bank holiday weekend

Opening times vary depending on location so make sure to check your local branch before travelling.

Tesco

6am - 10pm

Sainsbury’s

7am - 10pm

Aldi

8am-10pm

Asda

7am-10pm

Morrisons

7am-10pm

Lidl

8am-10pm

Co-op

7am-11pm

M&S Food

8am-8pm

Iceland

10am-4pm

Waitrose

