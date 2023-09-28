News you can trust since 1877
Croydon murder: Police name girl, 15, who was stabbed to death on her way to school as Elianne Andam

The 15-year-old girl who was stabbed to death on her way to school in Croydon on Wednesday morning has been officially named as Elianne Andam.

Elianne was wounded in the neck after getting off a bus in Croydon, south London at around 8.30am on Tuesday, with members of the public rushing to try to save her.

On Thursday, her family said in a statement through police: ““Our hearts are broken by the senseless death of our daughter.

“Elianne was the light of our lives. She was bright and funny, with many friends who all adored her. She was only 15, and had her whole life ahead of her, with hopes and dreams for the future.

“All those dreams have now been shattered. Our lives have fallen apart, along with that of our wider family. We ask the media to please respect our privacy as we try to grieve the short life of our beautiful child.”

