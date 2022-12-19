In the latest of Elon Musk’s bold moves, he has asked his followers, "Should I step down as head of Twitter?" Moments after he waxed lyrical about the World Cup final, the billionaire posed the question to his 122 million followers, adding: "I will abide by the results of this poll."

The Tesla and SpaceX owner took over the social media platform in October, following a legal battle that went public over Musk’s reluctance to buy the company. The $44bn (£36bn) deal has seen Musk usher in new rules and regulations from paying for verified accounts to banning domains which solely promote other social media platforms.

Musk has faced hostile criticism since the takeover with his popularity plummeting. Earlier this month, the tech-tycoon was booed by a San Francisco audience after joining comedian Dave Chappelle onstage.

However, his erratic leadership has led him to propose a democratic vote on his future at the company. But at the time of writing, it’s not going as planned with Twitter users overwhelmingly voting he should step down (57%).

After 23 minutes of voting had been registered, Musk subsequently tweeted: “As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it.” With over 13.4 million votes cast, it’s a long way back for Musk, and journalists who have seen fellow workers banned from the site, have been quick to reply.

David Leavitt wrote: “I was the first person on Twitter to vote and tell Elon Musk to step down as head of Twitter.” With another user writing “Stop the count!” with an attached photo of yes at 100%.

