News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury: 'Worst headline set I've ever seen'
Russian mercenary group plot to remove Vladimir Putin
Glastonbury 2023: 20 incredible photos from day 3

Elton John Glastonbury: Sir Elton John confirms four special guests will join Glastonbury performance

Sir Elton John will be bringing ‘four collaborators of his choosing’ on stage when he headlines at Glastonbury Festival.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 24th Jun 2023, 13:27 BST- 2 min read

The news was confirmed by Elton John’s husband, David Furnish, but names will not be revealed beforehand. Sir Elton is set to perform on the Pyramid stage on Sunday  (June 25), for his last ever UK show.

Speaking to Sky News, husband David said: "He just thought, ‘I’d really like to do something with these artists at Glastonbury. And that’s all I’m going to say. Sorry. I am sworn to secrecy. This one is very special. It is not just another day in office. It’s a different setlist - it’s a huge outdoor live festival.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He’s got four different collaborators joining him on stage at different times, who I won’t name, sorry."

A number of names are rumoured to be joining Sir Elton on stage, including Ed Sheeran, Billy Joel and Dua Lipa.

Most Popular

    Speaking to BBC Radio 1, Elton also revealed he will be starting his Glastonbury set with a song he hasn’t played for around a decade and that people should "expect the unexpected". The musician was due to finish his tour two years ago but had to reschedule dates due to Covid and injury.

    It’s set to be Sir Elton’s first visit to Glastonbury. He said: “I’ve watched Glastonbury on the TV and the thing that I love about Glastonbury is not the headliners, per se, it’s the people on the smaller stages that they give the chance to shine.

    Elton John performs during his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tourElton John performs during his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour
    Elton John performs during his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    "So if I was at Glastonbury, I would probably be in one of the smaller tents, looking at one of the newer acts playing, because that’s what I want to see."

    Related topics:PerformanceArtists