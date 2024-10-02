Energy Expert Habits - Latest 5 Free Ways to Combat Big Energy Bills This Winter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As energy costs continue to rise, households are looking for ways to cut back on expenses without sacrificing comfort. A typical habitual morning routine - from the flick of the kettle to an extra 5 minutes in the shower - all these little habits can start to add up over the year. With cost-cutting in mind, finding quick and effective methods to save energy becomes essential.

Top energy expert James Elston from nationwide solar installation company Green Central comments “While many homeowners are aware of major energy-saving investments like solar panels or electric vehicle charging stations, there are several low-cost strategies and habits you can get into that can yield immediate results”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, let's take a look at the top 5 free things you can do to help reduce your energy consumption and save on your bills:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Optimise Your Combi Boiler for Best Savings

Millions of people nationwide are expected to be out of pocket this winter due to the increase

Setting your combi-boiler's flow temperature to the recommended 60 degrees can save up to £100 a year. "Many people make this mistake and are set 10 to 20 degrees higher than necessary, which can cost them a fortune over the winter period” states Elston.

Adjust Your Thermostat To The Right Temperature

Lowering your thermostat by just one degree can reduce energy bills by up to 10%. Given the projected annual energy costs of £1,717 in 2024, this small adjustment can lead to significant savings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elston comments, " It seems like we all feel the pinch every winter now, and as households grapple with increasing energy prices, these practical tips can lead to immediate savings without significant investment".

Keep Kitchen Appliances Clean and Efficient

A clean kitchen is not only more appealing but can also save energy. "Little things like keeping hobs and ovens free of debris improves heat efficiency, potentially saving you around money every year by reducing cooking time".

Chef Special: Turn Off Early

Elston also advises, "If keeping the door firmly shut, you can just switch off your electric oven 5-10 minutes before the cooking time ends to keep heat. This simple practice can help you save those few extra pennies on energy costs".

Cool Before Refrigerating

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, Mr Elston recommends the simple trick of letting food cool down sufficiently. "This extra patience can really pay dividends if you have the time to let hot food cool before placing it in the fridge or freezer to reduce energy consumption. Additionally, defrost frozen items in the fridge to save cooking time and maintain cooler fridge temperatures".

By getting into these simple habits and recommendations you can help to manage the increase in energy bills and still live in a warm and cosy home all year round.