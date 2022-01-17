Enjoy free popcorn at Showcase Cinemas!

In celebration of National Popcorn Day, Showcase Cinemas are offering its Insider members a free portion of the famous cinema snack on Wednesday 19thJanuary.

National popcorn day is on Wednesday 19th January (photo: shutterstock)

To claim, guests will simply need to be an Insider member. They will also need a ticket for a film showing on the day. Anyone who isn’t currently a member can join for free via the Showcase website. Sign up to feast your eyes on the biggest releases the big screen has to offer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not only do Insider members get a free small portion of popcorn on January 19th, but they also get impressive benefits the rest of the year. This includes 10% rewards on tickets, snacks and drinks.

Become an insider member at Showcase cinemas to claim the offer (photo: shutterstock)

Members will also benefit from discounted admission after 7pm on Sunday and all day Monday and Tuesday. In addition, members will have exclusive access to advance screenings.

Showcase Cinemas UK General Manager, Mark Barlow, said: “We want to celebrate National Popcorn Day by treating our loyal members to a free portion of everyone’s favourite cinema snack, and hope the offering will make a trip to Showcase Cinemas on Wednesday that extra bit special.

“We have a great line up of movies from Spider-Man: No Way Home to Scream, and Insider members can have their popcorn on us to enjoy with their film.”

To join Insider for free, visit the Showcase website.