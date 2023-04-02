Experts warning over sharing bed with pets in April - how cuddling up with furry friends could make you ill
Experts have warned against letting your pet sleep on your bed this April - it could be making you ill
Spring is officially here, and with that comes easter eggs, better weather but also allergies which are at an all time high. It could be hayfever or dust from spring cleaning, or perhaps your allergies could come from your furry friend’s coat.
During Spring, your pets will begin to shed excessive amounts of their heavier winter coat switching over to their more lightweight coat, which can cause problems. The bed experts at Happy Beds are urging pet owners to avoid sharing a bed with their pets during April, as their hair shedding can cause respiratory problems.
Pets shedding their winter coats can last for around 3-4 weeks as well as posing several health risks for their humans. This is due to loose fur potentially harbouring bugs and germs that can be passed onto you as you sleep.
Experts at Happy Beds say: “It’s commonly misconstrued that fur is the main cause of these risks, but it is in fact animal dander that can cause serious health problems. Dander refers to tiny flakes of skin shed by warm-blooded animals with fur or hair. These small particles can be inhaled through the air, causing potential problems with breathing and the lungs. It can also eventually lead to asthma in severe cases.
“The protein is found in the pet’s hair, saliva, skin, and waste and is made up of minuscule particles which are where the risk lies. Any loose hair in the bed can heavily impact sleep quality too, as breathing in polluted air can add strain to the respiratory system, causing the body to not fully rest at night.
So, how can you reduce the risk of health issues when your dog or cat is shedding? Here’s everything you need to know this Spring.
Top tips for removing excess pet hair around your home
Saying no to those puppy eyes can be near impossible, so Happy Beds have shared tips on how to reduce the number of pet hairs around your home:
- Add an air purifier to your bedroom to remove dander and aid breathing.
- Buy an additional attachment for your vacuum that specifically targets pet hair.
- Use a lint roller to remove excess fur from your bedding, sofa and anywhere else both you and your pet sits. Make sure to clean these areas at least twice a week, apart from your bed, which should be done daily.
- For hard to remove pet hair embedded into your furniture, add a cap full of fabric softener into a spray bottle, and fill the rest with water, then spray it onto any hairy areas around your home. Let it set for 15 minutes allowing the solution to loosen the hair before using a lint roller, vacuum or brush to remove it.
- If you find your pet sleeping on your bedding, grab a dryer sheet and keep rubbing it back and forth on the bedclothes. The static electricity will quickly remove the pet hair from your bed set, whilst leaving it a lovely odour.
- Brush your pet daily to remove excess fur and reduce shedding.
- Take your pet to a professional groomer to help with the shedding that is to come. Alternatively, if your pet doesn’t have enough hair for the groomers, you can use a de-shedding shampoo to reduce the volume of shedding from your pet.