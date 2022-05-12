Full list of food products recalled by major supermarkets over salmonella fears

Several major retailers have recalled a range of ready-to-eat foods including sandwiches, wraps and salads over food poisoning risks.
Sainsbury’s, Aldi, Pret A Manger, Marks & Spencer and Waitrose have all made the “precautionary measure” over salmonella fears.
Here we take a look at the full list of items recalled.
What has been said?
Pret A Manger has removed all chicken from its menus over a "supplier food safety issue".
Pret and Sainsbury's described the move as a "precautionary measure".
A message from Pret A Manger's UK Twitter account in a reply to a customer on Wednesday (May 11) said: "Hi, Customer safety's always our priority, so we’ve temporarily removed chicken from our menu as a precautionary measure due to a supplier food safety issue. No Pret products have currently been affected and we're continuing to work with the supplier on the issue."
Sainsbury's wrote on Twitter: "We are recalling the majority of Sainsbury’s and Taste the Difference chicken sandwiches, chicken wraps, chicken sandwich platters and some of our cooked chicken."
Aldi said: “The products listed above are being recalled due to the possible presence of Salmonella. Customers are asked to return this product to their nearest store, where a full refund will be given.
“We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your co-operation.”
More retailers are recalling products, as Waitrose said: “Waitrose is recalling the above products as a precautionary measure due to the potential presence of Salmonella, which may cause illness if consumed.
“No other Waitrose products are impacted.”
The supermarket advised: “Do not consume. Package up item. Return the product to your local Waitrose & Partners branch for a refund.”
Anyone looking for more advice should contact Waitrose Customer Care 0800 188 881 and option four.
Whereas Marks & Spencer said: “Customer safety is of paramount importance to Marks & Spencer and we take all issues regarding the production of our foods extremely seriously."
Anyone wanting to return items does not need a receipt and if unsure what to do, can call the supermarket's customer service line.
What items are being recalled?
Sainsbury's
Sainsbury's are recalling the following items:
by Sainsbury's Chicken, Bacon & Caesar Wrap, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022
by Sainsbury's Chicken Fajita Triple Wrap, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022
by Sainsbury's Spring on the Lemon Chicken Sandwich, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022
TTD Greek Chicken & Tzatziki Premium Wrap, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022
by Sainsbury's Chicken and Bacon Sub Roll, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022
by Sainsbury's Cafe Chicken & Bacon Topped Toastie, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022
by Sainsbury's Jerk Chicken Wrap, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022
by Sainsbury's Chicken & Sweetcorn Sandwich, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022
by Sainsbury's Chicken with Pork, Sage & Onion Stuffing Sandwich, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022
by Sainsbury's Chicken & Bacon Sandwich, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022
by Sainsbury's Chicken Salad Sandwich, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022
by Sainsbury's Chicken Triple Sandwich, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022
by Sainsbury's Coronation Chicken Sandwich, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022
by Sainsbury's Thai Red Chicken Sandwich, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022
by Sainsbury's Classic Triple Sandwich, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022
by Sainsbury's Gluten Free Chicken Caesar Wrap, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022
by Sainsbury's chargrilled chicken slices 160g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 20 2022
by Sainsbury's chargrilled chicken slices 300g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 20 2022
by Sainsbury's firecracker chicken slices 160g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 20 2022
by Sainsbury's Garlic & Herb Chicken Breast Slices 180g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 20 2022
by Sainsbury's Kansas City BBQ Wings 486g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 20 2022
by Sainsbury's Flamegrilled Chicken Grills 180g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 20 2022
by Sainsbury's Sage & Onion Chicken Breast Slice 180g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 20 2022
by Sainsbury's Chargrilled Salt & Chilli Thigh Fillets 150g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 20 2022
by Sainsbury's Grilled Tandoori Chicken Thigh Fillets 150g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 20 2022
by Sainsbury's Piri Piri Chicken Mini Fillets 170g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 20 2022
by Sainsbury's Mexican Chicken Mini Fillets 170g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 20 2022
by Sainsbury's Flamegrilled Chicken Mini Fillets 170g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 20 2022
by Sainsbury's Cajun Chicken Grills 180g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 12 2022
by Sainsbury's Classic Sandwich Platter, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 12 2022
by Sainsbury's Meat Sandwich Platter, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 12 2022
by Sainsbury's Gluten Free Sandwich Platter, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 12 2022
by Sainsbury's Wrap Platter, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 12 2022
Aldi
Aldi are recalling the following items:
Triple Wraps: Chicken & Bacon Caesar, Chicken Fajita, Sweet Chili Chicken
Wraps Mixed: Chicken & Bacon Caesar
Triple Sandwiches: Classic Selection, Chicken & Bacon
S/S Sandwiches: Chicken Beechwood Smoked Bacon & Stuffing
Deep Filled Sandwiches: Chicken & Bacon
Deeper Fill Sandwiches: Roast Chicken Salad, Chicken & Stuffing
Classic Sandwiches: Chicken & Sweetcorn
All the above have a use by date up to and including May 15 2022
Flavoured Mini Chicken Fillets: Mango Curry, Shwarma with a use by date up to and including May 19
Waitrose
Waitrose is recalling 10 items:
Waitrose Roast Chicken Salad with Salad Cream Sandwich
Waitrose Roast Chicken & Stuffing Sandwich
Waitrose Roast Chicken & Sweetcorn Sandwich
Waitrose Essential Chicken Mayo Sandwich
Waitrose Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap
Waitrose Sweet Chilli Chicken with Coconut & Coriander Pickle Wrap
Waitrose Deep Filled Roast Chicken & Stuffing Sandwich
Waitrose Roast Chicken & Bacon Sandwich
Waitrose Deep Filled Roast Chicken & Bacon Sandwich
Waitrose Entertaining Meat Roulade Wrap Selection
All have dates up to and including May 14, 2022
Marks & Spencer
Marks & Spencer are recalling 12 food products, which are:
Coronation Chicken Deli Filler with the use by dates of May 12 to May 17 2022
14 piece classic sandwich platter with the use by dates of May 12 and May 13 2022
Classic mini roll selection with the use by date of May 12
Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap with the use by date of May 12
Made Without Wheat Gluten Free Chicken & Bacon Sandwich with the use by date of May 12 and May 13
Roast Chicken & Bacon Sandwich with the use by date of May 12 and May 13
Roast Chicken & Salad Sandwich with the use by date of May 12 and May 13
Chicken & Bacon Layered Salad with the use by date of May 12 to May 15
Chargrilled Chicken Caesar Salad with the use by date of May 12 to May 15
Chicken Honey Mustard Pasta Salad with the use by date of May 12 to May 15
Café Gluten Free Chicken Salad Sandwich with the use by date of May 12
Café Classic Sandwich Selection with the use by date of May 12 and May 13
Pret A Manger
A Pret A Manger spokesperson said: “As a precautionary measure, we've temporarily removed the majority of chicken items on our menu due to a potential food safety risk at one of our suppliers.
“We hope to have these products back in shops soon.
“We apologise for any inconvenience,” MailOnline reported.
What is salmonella?
According to the NHS, the salmonella infection is caused by bacteria that live in the gut of many birds & animals. The bacteria can be present in foods which can lead to human gut infections.
Symptoms include loose stools, stomach pain, fever, headache, nausea and/or vomiting as well as general tiredness.