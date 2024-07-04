General election 2024: Live coverage and results in full from across UK
Stay updated with our blog below for coverage and the results in full from across country, as they come in.
Live: general election 2024 - results in full from across UK
Key Events
Sunak and Starmer vote
Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer have voted in their constituencies.
Voter ID rules
This is the first general election in which voters will have to bring photo ID with them. In April 2022, MPs passed a new law making voter ID mandatory. The move was highly controversial, with widespread concerns that many could find themselves disenfranchised because they do not own ID.
The introduction of voter ID is designed to prevent voter personation, the crime of impersonating someone else when voting. But the Electoral Reform Society has said the crime is “vanishingly rare” – there were only three convictions and six cautions between 2015 and 2020, according to the Electoral Commission – and that photo ID is a “solution looking for a problem”.
While voter ID has been required for local elections, this will be the first UK wide election it is required. The ID does not need to be in date, but the photo will need to be a true likeness. It will be up to polling station clerks to judge whether your ID looks like you.
The full list is as follows:
- A passport issued by the UK, any Channel Island, Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, a European Economic Area (EEA) state or a Commonwealth country
- A driving licence issued by the UK, any Channel Island, Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, or a European Economic Area (EEA) state
- A disabled person’s bus pass
- An Oyster 60+ card
- A freedom pass
- A Scottish National Entitlement Card
- A 60 and over Welsh concessionary travel card
- A disabled person’s Welsh concessionary travel card
- A senior smartpass issued in Northern Ireland
- A registered blind smartpass or blind person’s smartpass issued in Northern Ireland
- A War disablement smart pass issued in Northern Ireland
- A 60+ smartpass issued in Northern Ireland
- A half fare smartpass issued in Northern Ireland
- An identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card)
- A biometric immigration document
- A Ministry of Defence form 90 (defence identity card)
- A national identity card issued by an EEA state
- An electoral identity card issued in Northern Ireland
- An anonymous elector’s document
Election day weather
Winds of up to 40mph are set to hit the UK as voters head to polling stations, my colleague Tom Morton has written in.
Showers are also expected across west and northwest Scotland, northwest England and across Northern Ireland on Thursday, the Met Office has said.
Southeast England will experience the brightest, warmest weather with areas around London expected to reach temperatures of up to 22C. Chillier weather is predicted further north with most of the day’s rainfall expected in northwest Scotland, the forecaster said.
Liam Eslick, meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “It’s going to be quite a windy day across much of the UK. The strongest winds are going to be towards Northern Ireland, the western parts of Scotland and northern England – so we could see winds getting up to around 35, maybe even possibly 40mph, especially around the coasts of Scotland. It’s going to be a windy day for most people but it is going to be bright for central and southern England as well as Wales.”
Polling day
Good morning and welcome to NationalWorld’s general election live blog. We’ll be bringing you all the latest news and analysis as voters head to the polls to elect the UK’s next Prime Minister. Our reporters will be at counts across the country tonight, with the latest results as they come in.
Get in touch with your views on the election by emailing [email protected].
