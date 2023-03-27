A girl has been rushed to hospital after she was attacked by dogs. Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident in Trafford.

The attack took place at a property on Ackers Lane in Carrington, Greater Manchester. Police were called to the scene at 2.40pm on Sunday (March 26).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Authorities have seized the four dogs involved in the incident and have been taken away by specialist partners, while the girl, who is aged six, is understood to be in a stable condition. Three people were in in custody after being arrested on suspicion of owning a dangerous dog and have since been bailed.

Main article content

Most Popular

Navigation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

21:45 27/03/2023

As part of the investigation, a van has also been found in south Manchester and is being examined.

Shortly before 2.40pm on Sunday 26 March 2023, police were called to a report of a child who had suffered injuries caused by dogs at an address on Ackers Lane, Carrington.

The girl, aged six, was taken to hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four adult dogs were seized by officers on Sunday along with nine puppies, and they were taken away by specialist partners.

Detective Inspector Matthew Dixon, of GMP’s Trafford district, said: “This is a fluid investigation and so far we have recovered 17 dogs and made three arrests, as well as a vehicle of interest.

“However, the investigation is very much ongoing and anyone with information should contact police quoting log 1612-26/03/23.”

The incident took place in Carrington, Greater Manchester - Credit: Google Streetview

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad