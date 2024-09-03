Graduate Ben joins Bradley Hall's Tees Valley office

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Benjamin Riddle, who previously worked in Bradley Hall’s Newcastle-based Property Management team, has moved to join their Tees Valley office as a Graduate Commercial Surveyor, bolstering the regional office’s position as a leading Commercial Property firm.

Ben recently graduated from Northumbria University with a first-class degree in Real Estate and chose to start his graduate career in the Teesside office, close to his hometown of Darlington.

Throughout his degree, Ben has been a presence in the Newcastle office, initially as a placement student and later as a part-time member of the Property Management team during his university studies.

Joseph I’Anson, Director of Bradley Hall Teesside, commented on Ben’s move to the Tees Valley: “I have known Ben for a number of years and have seen his interests in the property world grow and develop. He has had a good grounding working at the Newcastle office, he’s a hard worker and was dedicated in working at Bradley Hall throughout his final year of university. I am hopeful that I can pass on knowledge to Ben, whilst also benefitting from his youthful exuberance and forward-thinking attitude.

“Ben is a welcome asset to our team and has helped us to retain our position as a key commercial property firm in the Tees Valley.

“There is lots happening in the region, including the development of Wynyard Retail Park and Teesworks, and the creation of new workspaces in Middlesbrough and Hartlepool, and I look forward to introducing Ben to clients within our area.”

Bradley Hall has nine offices across the North East and Yorkshire, with Tees Valley one of its newer branches, opening its doors in 2021. The team in Teesside offer residential and commercial property services to a range of clients, including local and regional housebuilders, commercial developers and private sellers.

Ben commented on his move to Teesside: “I have worked at Bradley Hall for two years and have really enjoyed my time working with clients in our Property Management team.

“I am keen to expand on my property knowledge and glad to be picking up a General Practice role where I can improve all aspects of surveying from valuation, agency and property management and I have now been afforded the opportunity to explore this area of property with Joseph and Lesley in our Wynyard office.

“My first few weeks in Teesside have been exciting as I get to grips with things, and I am very grateful to the team at Bradley Hall for providing me with this new role.”