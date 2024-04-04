Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shocking video footage shows the moment a 95-year-old grandad was knocked down by a BMW before the motorist drove off without stopping.

Mohammed Akbar had been on his way to a shop on March 29 to pay a bill when a BMW 318d came towards him. CCTV video shows Mohammed walking across an empty road, before a BMW emerges from a side road and knocks him down. People standing nearby can be seen rushing to help Mohammed, while the motorist drives off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mohammed suffered bruises all over his body and injuries to his knees and jaw. He was taken to hospital immediately after the incident, which happened on Audley Range road in Blackburn, Lancashire, but is now at home recovering.

Masood Akhtar, Mohammed’s son, said: “How can you justify that? Have some heart. He just left and did not even bother to stop and see how our dad was. As a family, we are still in shock.

“There are a lot of people just driving irresponsibly and zooming around. I think this has got worse and it is dangerous out there for the very young and the elderly. We really need to speak out about this.”

Grandad, 95, is knocked down by BMW.

Lancashire police have launched an appeal for any information about the whereabouts of the driver. The force said it's looking to hear from witnesses or anyone with dashcam, CCTV, or mobile phone footage capturing the BMW before or after the crash.