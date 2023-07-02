News you can trust since 1877
Health conditions that could see you collect an extra £400 a month - see full list of 58 according to DWP

Disability Living Allowance is given to those with certain conditions offering a £400 a month boost to benefit payments

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 16:08 BST- 1 min read

Brits living with disabilities could be entitled to an extra £400 a month in additional benefits. Disability Living Allowance (DLA) is given to people with disabilities such as mobility issues or those who require certain types of care.

In the last 10 years, DLA has been slowly replaced by other disability payments, including personal independence payments (PIP) and attendance allowance. Despite this, over one million people still reportedly claim DLA.

According to the UK government, you could qualify for the care component of DLA if you:

  • need help with things like washing, dressing, eating, using the toilet or communicating your needs
  • need supervision to avoid putting yourself or others in danger
  • need someone with you when you’re on dialysis
  • cannot prepare a cooked main meal
    Official guidance from the Department for Work and Pensions says there are 57 main medical conditions that could qualify you for DLA. They are:

    1. Arthritis
    2. Spondylosis
    3. Back pain – other/precise diagnosis not specified
    4. Disease of the muscles, bones or joints
    5. Trauma to limbs
    6. Visual disorders and diseases
    7. Hearing disorders
    8. Heart disease
    9. Respiratory disorders and diseases
    10. Asthma
    11. Cystic fibrosis
    12. Cerebrovascular disease
    13. Peripheral vascular disease
    14. Epilepsy
    15. Neurological diseases
    16. Multiple sclerosis
    17. Parkinson’s disease
    18. Motor neurone disease
    19. Chronic pain syndromes
    20. Diabetes mellitus
    21. Metabolic disease
    22. Traumatic paraplegia/tetraplegia
    23. Major trauma other than traumatic paraplegia/tetraplegia
    24. Learning difficulties
    25. Psychosis
    26. Psychoneurosis
    27. Personality Disorder
    28. Dementia
    29. Behavioural disorder
    30. Alcohol and drug abuse
    31. Hyperkinetic syndrome
    32. Renal disorders
    33. Inflammatory bowel disease
    34. Bowel and stomach disease
    35. Blood disorders
    36. Haemophilia
    37. Multi-system disorders
    38. Multiple allergy syndrome
    39. Skin disease
    40. Malignant disease
    41. Severely mentally impaired
    42. Double amputee
    43. Deaf/blind
    44. Haemodialysis
    45. Frailty
    46. Total parenteral nutrition
    47. AIDS
    48. Infectious diseases: viral disease - Covid-19
    49. Infectious diseases: viral disease - precise diagnosis not specified
    50. Infectious diseases: bacterial disease – tuberculosis
    51. Infectious diseases: bacterial disease – precise diagnosis not specified
    52. Infectious diseases: protozoal disease – malaria
    53. Infectious diseases: protozoal disease – other/precise diagnosis not specified
    54. Infectious diseases - other / precise diagnosis not specified
    55. Cognitive disorder - other / precise diagnosis not specified
    56. Terminally Ill
    57. Unknown
