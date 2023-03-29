Today’s Heardle answer has been revealed and the answer of today’s (March 29) mystery song is courtesy of a very successful DJ duo, who back in the mid 2010s, were two of the most famous people in music.

Today’s mystery duo have now been active for 11 years since 2012, but their big break didn’t come until 2015 when they achieved their first top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100. Arguably their biggest song was their 2016 hit ‘Closer’ featuring Halsey.

Heardle is a music game you can play via a website app where you listen to the introduction of a song, with the goal of the game to guess the artist and title in as few turns as possible.

You can get multiple skips to reveal more of the song, up to a maximum of 16 seconds. Skip after that and the song is revealed giving you a grand total of 0 points.

Of course, the quicker you guess the song and the fewer skips you use, the more points you will receive. Most songs provided on the app are tunes released in the last 10 years, so you need to brush up on recent music to be successful.

However, older generations still stand a chance, as remastered tracks also make it on the app, such as today’s song. If you have had too many attempts to guess the tune and don’t want to lose your winning streak, scroll down for the answer…

What is today’s Heardle song? (March 29)

Today’s Heardle is: Don’t Let Me Down - The Chainsmokers, Daya (2016)

Heardle - Spotify’s audible answer to the runaway success of Worldle