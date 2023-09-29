Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pedestrian has died three days after a collision involving a cyclist outside the Scottish Parliament. The incident happened on Horse Wynd in Edinburgh at around 10.40am on Tuesday (September 26).

The woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh following the incident. She died there on Friday (September 29), police said. The cyclist, a 20-year-old man, was also taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh to be checked over and was later discharged.

