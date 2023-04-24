Game of Thrones fans will be delighted as spin-off show House of the Dragon has confirmed four additions to the new season’s cast. Among the new stars are Simon Russell Beale and Freddie Fox.

The spin-off show is a prequel to Game of Thrones which follows The Dance of the Dragons. The show depicts the Targaryen civil war that follows the death of King Viserys.

With the series set to run for at least four seasons, fans have no doubt been speculating who could join the cast of season two. The original cast already includes the likes of Milly Alcock, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke.

The official Twitter account for House of the Dragon wrote on the social media website: “Send a raven. Simon Russell Beale, Freddie Fox, Gayle Rankin and Abubakar Salim have joined the cast of House of the Dragon Season 2.”

https://twitter.com/houseofdragon/status/1650530978308452353?s=46&t=Xi1nwMDkXw-QMbCEUXLY8Q

House of the Dragon season 2 new cast members

Simon Russell Beale - Ser Simon Strong (son of Otto Hightower, brother to Queen Alicent and uncle to King Aegon, Queen Helaena and Prince Aemond)

Freddie Fox - Gwayne Hightower (son of Otto Hightower, brother to Queen Alicent and uncle to King Aegon, Queen Helaena and Prince Aemond)

Gayle Rankin - Alys Rivers (healer and resident of Harrenhal)

Abubakar Salim - Alyn of Hull (a sailor in the Velaryon fleet who served in the Stepstones campaign)

House of the Dragon cast returning for season 2

It has already been confirmed that season two will see the return of cast members such as Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy. But who else from the original series will make the cut?

Matt Smith

Olivia Cooke

Emma D’Arcy

Steve Toussaint

Eve Best

Fabien Frankel

Sonoya Mizuno

Ewan Mitchell

Tom Glynn-Carney

Phia Saban

Matthew Needham

Harry Collet

Bethany Antonia

Phoebe Campbell

Jefferson Hall

Rhys Ifans

