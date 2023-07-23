With summer in full swing, schools all around the UK breaking up for summer holidays, hundreds of thousands are set to jet off to various tourist destinations all around Europe and the rest of the world.

Everyone looks forward to their holidays, but the whole process before you go can be quite stressful as you need to pack and make sure you don’t forget anything, as well as arriving at the airport and going through various checks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stress also doesn’t end there either, as you have the arduous task of waiting for a considerable amount of time at the carousel waiting for yours, and your families/friends’ suitcases.

But, holidaymakers are now being urged to follow a few simple steps to ensure your suitcase is the first one out, and will be on the carousel waiting for you as soon as you’re through security.

Most Popular

People are always urged to arrive at an airport some hours before their flight, and people are eager to check in as soon as possible, so they can relax, browse duty free, have a meal and possibly a few drinks before their flight.

However, one of the suggestions was to actually check in as late as possible, which will ensure your suitcase is one of the first off the plane. Speaking to Quora, Thomas Lo Sciuto, a ramp worker and gate agent at a regional airport in the US said: "Bags will always be loaded front to back on the bag carts so if you check in last your bags will be in the last bag cart."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, checking in later may cause more stress than waiting for your suitcase.

Another less stressful suggestion is to "gate-check" your bag, which means handing it over at check-in to put in the cargo hold, as it typically sees it left beside the access door ready for swift unloading upon landing.

This method may see additional security checks for your luggage, and see you incur a fee, but is very ideal particularly if you’re in a rush. Another crafty hack is to ask for your luggage to have a ‘fragile’ sticker on it.