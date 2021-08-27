How to turn your humble garden shed into an at-home gin bar with a little help from Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen

By Richard Jenkins
Friday, 27th August 2021, 11:36 am

Ahead of the Bank Holiday – traditionally a time for BBQs, drinks, and a bit of DIY – the flamboyant interiors expert has turned his attention to one of the most unloved parts of our homes.

The Changing Rooms star is encouraging the nation to fight off the cobwebs, find a new place for the lawnmower, and install sleek lights, bespoke glass holders, and ice buckets for the perfect night in at home.

Laurence was given a timber shed to transform from woeful wood to an exquisitely elegant bar, which now features a fully stocked gin bar, LED lighting and sumptuous seating.